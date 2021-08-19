Posted by admin

Obituary: Emma Lou Scott, 91, Bardstown

Emma Lou Scott, 91, of Bardstown, died Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021, at her home. She was born Dec. 6, 1929, in Nelson County to the late Vaughn T. Wells and Callie P. Barbour Wells. She was a former employee of Owens-Illinois, now American Fuji Seal. She loved cooking and gardening, and also enjoyed working seek and find puzzles. She was a member of the Fairfield 2nd Baptist Church, where she was a senior choir member, and the Ladies Missionary Society.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by four brothers, Bill, Richard Lee, Eugene and Joseph Wells.

She is survived by her husband of 69 years, Charles Scott Sr., of Bardstown; one daughter, Sandra (Danny) Porter of Bardstown; two sons, Charles Scott Jr. (Patricia) of Phoenix Ariz., and Terry Wayne Scott (Mary Lou) of Atlanta Ga.; five grandchildren; and 16 great-grandchildren.

The funerla is 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, at the Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home with burial in Bardstown Cemetery.

Visitation is noon-2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, at the funeral home.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements

