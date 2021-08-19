Posted by admin

Obituary: Eddie Dean Nation, 57, Taylorsville

Eddie Dean Nation, 57, of Taylorsville, died Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021, at University Hospital. He was born Aug. 14, 1964, in Spencer County to Frankie Lee and Doris Jean Stevens Nation. He was a farmer and a member of Elk Creek Baptist Church. He loved trucks, fishing, and spending time with his grandkids.

He was preceded in death by his father, Frankie Lee Nation.

He is survived by three sons, Eric Nation of Taylorsville, Scottie (Miranda) Nation of Shelbyville and Paul (Donna) Nation of Taylorsville; his mother, Doris Jean Nation of Taylorsville; two sisters, Patsy (Donnie) Humphrey of Chaplin and Bonnie (David) Humphrey of Taylorsville; two brothers, Frankie (Angela) Nation Jr. and Stevie Nation, both of Taylorsville; and seven grandchildren, Michael, James, June, Zoey, Alayna, Coraline and Shirley.

The family followed his wishes for cremation. A memorial service will be held at a later date.

The Greenwell-Houghlin Funeral Home of Taylorsville is in charge of arrangements.

