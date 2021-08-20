Posted by admin

Nelson County Jail Logs — Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021

Joseph James Upson, 24, no charge information available. No bond listed. Booked at 3:38 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Kelvin Shavelle Smith, 43, Bardstown, trafficking in controlled substance, first-degree (less than 2 grams methamphetamine); possession of a firearm by a convicted felon; possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond is $20,000 cash. Booked at 4:58 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Karon Darnell Morris, 25, Louisville, failure to appear. No bond listed. Booked at 11:50 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Joshua Lewis Dempsey, 40, Louisville, alcohol intoxication in a public place. No bond listed. Booked at 4:01 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Joseph William Hamilton, 43, Bardstown, contempt of court. No bond listed. Booked at 4:25 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021.

Stephen Shane Hardin, 35, Bardstown, incest; unlawful transaction with a minor. Booked at 8:43 p.m. Aug. 19, 2021, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Charles Eugene Clark, 41, New Haven, non-payment of court costs, fees or fines. Bond is $353 cash. Booked at 10:15 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Amanda Nicole Elmore, 29, New Haven, failure to appear; non-payment of court costs, fees or fines. Bond total is $1,353 cash. Booked at 10:25 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

