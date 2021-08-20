Posted by admin

Obituary: Wanda Rose Newton, 74, Holy Cross

Wanda Rose Newton, 74, of Holy Cross, died Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021, at Cedars of Lebanon Nursing Home from complications of an auto accident. She was born Aug. 6, 1947, in Washington County. She was a retired director of the Nelson County Child Development Center and member of Holy Cross Church. She was a proud grandmother and loved her large extended family.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Howard Newton (2001); one infant daughter, Theresa Marie Newton; her parents, Joseph Adrian and Mary Cecilia Elder Mattingly; and two sisters, Shirley Banta and Betty Jean Cambron.

Survivors include two daughters, Karen Ann Simpson (Greg) of Owensboro and Susan Elizabeth Boone (George) of Lyons Station; two sons, J. Howard Newton (Barbara Jean McDonald) of Holy Cross and Jody Newton (Becky Cecil) of Holy Cross; two sisters, Pat Miles of Louisville and Jane Wheatley of Bardstown; five brothers, Tom Mattingly of Louisville, J. W. Mattingly and Ricky Mattingly, both of Bardstown, Ronnie Mattingly of Springfield and John Mattingly of Lexington; nine grandchildren, Michael Fogle (Brooke), Kevin Fogle, Kristen Boone, Katelyn Boone, Ellie Newton, Thomas Boone, Camden Newton, Keegan Newton and Lanie Newton; and two great-grandsons, Easton and Rowan.

The funeral is 10 a.m. Monday, Aug. 23, 2021, at Holy Cross Catholic Church with Deacon Joseph R. Dant officiating. Burial is in the church cemetery.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021, at Mattingly Funeral Home in Loretto with a 7 p.m. prayer service.

Pallbearers are Michael Fogle, Kevin Fogle, Thomas Boone, Mark Cambron, Chad Mattingly and Jamie Newton; Honorary Pallbearers are Camden Newton and Keegan Newton.

Mattingly Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

