Obituary: Geneva Ann Wathen Riggs, 82, Hodgenville

Geneva Ann Wathen Riggs, 82, of Hodgenville, died Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021, at Helmwood Healthcare in Elizabethtown. She was born Dec. 1, 1938, in Lebanon to the late William Harry and Mary Lorena Abell Wathen. She was a hairdresser, operating her own shop, Geneva’s Hairstyling, for more than 20 years. She went on to retire as a social worker, She was a Sunday school teacher, She was a loving mother, grandmother, sister, and friend.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Joe Wathen and Frank Wathen; one sister, Odele Caldwell; and one son-in-law, Richard Whelan.

She leaves to cherish her memory one daughter, Sabrina Whelan of Hodgenville; two sons, James Donald (Crystal) Maupin of Hodgenville, and Rodney Maupin of Phoenix City Ala.; five sisters, Gesine Cooley of Michigan, Colleen Luckett of Fern Creek, Rosie Browning of Lebanon, Betty Newton of Louisville, and Georgie Francisco of Lebanon; nine grandchildren, twenty two great-grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

The funeral is 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, at Family Worship Center in Hodgenville with Bishop Mark Knight officiating. Burial is in Red Hill Cemetery.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 20, 2021, and 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, at the Family Worship Center in Hodgenville.

William R. Rust Funeral Home Hodgenville Chapel is in charge of arrangements.

