Obituary: Roy Stephen ‘Steve’ Brooks, 65, Bardstown

Roy Stephen “Steve” Brooks, 65, of Bardstown, died Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021, at Flaget Hospital. He was born Nov. 22, 1955, in Louisville to the late Roy and Artie Marie Hardin Brooks Jr. He was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church. He loved cars and spending time on the farm.

He is survived by three sisters, Sandra Marie Brooks of Bardstown, Sherri Jarvis of Destin, Fla., and Angie (Drew) Chambers of Louisville; one brother, James Donald “J.D.” (Sherrie) Brooks of Prescott, Ariz.; one uncle, Eddie (Gail) Hardin of Bardstown; and several nieces and nephews.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 23, 2021, at the Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home with Deacon Steve Heil officiating. Burial is in St. Joseph Cemetery.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021, at the funeral home.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

