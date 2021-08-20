Posted by admin

Obituary: Michael Eugene Nalley, 70, Cox’s Creek

Michael Eugene Nalley, 70, of Cox’s Creek, died Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021, at Baptist Health Louisville. He was born Feb. 3, 1951, in Bardstown to the late Joseph Preston and Mary Louise Bryan Nalley. He was a retired employee of General Electric after 37 years and was a member of St. Gregory The Great Catholic Church. He enjoyed fishing, rabbit hunting and loved his family.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Anne Mackin and Carolyn Baker; and two brothers, Joe Nalley and Pat Nalley.

He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Jean Williams Nalley; one daughter, Cindy (Matt) Willis of Cox’s Creek; one son, Chris (Connie) Nalley of Bardstown;

six sisters, Fran (Phil) McBride of Memphis, Tenn.,

Joyce (Chester) Roberts, Margaret Anderson, and Debbie (Bobby) Portman, all of Louisville, and Rita (Doug) Rice and Teresa Thompson, both of Bardstown; five brothers, Jackie (Louise) Nalley of Georgia, Randy (Nancy) Nalley of Shepherdsville, Tommy (Brenda) Nalley and Jerry Nalley, both of Louisville, and Wayne (Susan) Nalley of Texas; five grandchildren, Ashlen, Samantha, Caleb, Donovan, and Dominic; and two great-grandchildren.

Cremation was chosen by the family.

The Memorial Mass is 11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021, at St. Gregory The Great Catholic Church with the Rev. Kien Nguyen officiating. Burial is in St. Gregory Church Cemetery.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Monday, Aug. 23, 2021, at the Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

