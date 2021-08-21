Posted by admin

Video: Nelson Fiscal Court, Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

TAFF REPORT

Friday, Aug. 20, 2021 — Video of Nelson Fiscal Court’s regular meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021 via Zoom videoconference. The court approved a resolution to partner with the City of Bardstown and the North Nelson Water District to build a water main from Bardstown to the Louisville Water Co. water main on KY245 in Bullitt County. See the full story published by the Nelson County Gazette. Running time 46 minutes, 14 seconds.

-30-