Video: Nelson Fiscal Court, Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021
NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO
TAFF REPORT
Friday, Aug. 20, 2021 — Video of Nelson Fiscal Court’s regular meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021 via Zoom videoconference. The court approved a resolution to partner with the City of Bardstown and the North Nelson Water District to build a water main from Bardstown to the Louisville Water Co. water main on KY245 in Bullitt County. See the full story published by the Nelson County Gazette. Running time 46 minutes, 14 seconds.
