Obituary: Catherine Corine Hill Downs, 87, Bardstown

Catherine Corine Hill Downs, 87, of Bardstown, died Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021, at Windsor Gardens Personal Care Facility. She was a native of Washington County. She was the daughter of the late Francis Thaddeus Hill and Frances Harriett Mattingly Hill. She worked at American Tobacco Company in Louisville, St. Rose Church in Springfield and Cowden Sewing Factory in Springfield. Her most rewarding job was as a child care provider for 28 years. She was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church where she served as a Eucharistic Minister and usher.

CATHERINE CORINE HILL DOWNS

She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Anthony Downs to whom she was married to for 66 years; one sister, Mary Johnson; five brothers, Louis Hill, Marvin Hill, Thomas Hill, Raymond Hill and Leo Hill; and one grandson, Joe Ray Young.

She is survived by three daughters, Deborah Forshee (Reese) of Middleburg, Fla., Grace Young (Patrick) of Mount Washington, and Jacqueline Downs of Bardstown; five sons, Wayne Downs (Sheila) and Chriss Downs (Kathy), both of Bardstown, Timmy Downs (Robin) of Davenport, Fla., Danny Downs of Springfield, and Rex Downs (Debbie) of Boston; two sisters, Polly McDonald of Fredericktown and Helen Monteleone of Tampa, Fla.; one brother, James Hill of Loretto; 16 grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.

The memorial service is Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021, at the Basilica of St. Joseph Proto-Cathedral with a private graveside service at the church cemetery officated by the Rev. Terry Bradshaw.

Memorial contributions may go to the Alzheimer’s Research Associations. No flowers.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

