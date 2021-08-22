Posted by admin

Nelson County Jail Logs — Aug. 20-21, 2021

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Friday, Aug. 20, 2021

Austin Charles Thomas Harrison, 23, Bardstown, strangulation, first-degree. No bond listed. Booked at 7:27 p.m. Friday, Aug. 20, 2021, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Jason Lee Nichols, 46, Louisville, theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting under $500. No bond listed. Booked at 7:38 p.m. Friday, Aug. 20, 2021, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021

John Charles Watkins, 42, Bardstown, violation of a Kentucky protective order. No bond listed. Booked at 9:14 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Traci Michelle Ruelas, trafficking in controlled substance, first-degree (2 or more grams methamphetamine); trafficking controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a school. Bond is $9,500 cash. Booked at 8:05 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, by the Bardstown Police Department

Ashley Danielle Morley, 34, alcohol intoxication in a public place. No bond listed. Booked for 9:07 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, by the Bardstown Police Department.

