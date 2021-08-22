Posted by admin

Obituary: JoAnn Beam Filiatreau, 77, Bardstown

JoAnn Beam Filiatreau, 77, of Bardstown, died Friday, Aug. 20, 2021, at Flaget Memorial Hospital. She was born Feb. 11, 1944, in Bardstown. She was a former school teacher at St. Gregory Catholic School, a bus driver for the Nelson County School System and the Bardstown Independent School System. She was a member of St. Thomas Catholic Church, an avid golfer, and a world traveler.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Deacon Sam Filiatreau; her parents, Ray D. and Mary Belle Beam; and one brother, Ray Anthony Beam.

She is survived by three children, Dan (Rebecca) Filiatreau amd Anna (Jerry) Stallings, both of Bardstown, and Matt (Lisa) Filiatreau of Bloomfield; four sisters, Charlotte Ray (Carl) Beeler, Mary Ellen (Tom) Justus, Jean Elizabeth (N.A.) Filiatreau, and Ruthie Weakley; two brothers, Mike (Dixie) Beam of Arizona, and George Edward (Pat) Beam; 10 grandchildren, Samantha Filiatreau, Olivia (Jason) Ralston, Laureen Agnes Filiatreau, Isaac Filiatreau, Victoria (Joseph) Wheatley, Ezekiel Stalling, Nasya (Tyler) Veech, Samuel Filiatreau, Mia Filiatreau, and Eli Filiatreau; two great-grandchildren, James Veech and Alexis Wheatley; many nieces and nephews.

The funeral and visitation will be private. A memorial service will be announced at a later date.

The family requests that friends honor her by standing on the side of New Haven Road Friday, Aug. 27, 2021, between 10:30 – 11 a.m. from Nelson County Library to St. Thomas Church entrance.

Memorial contributions may go to Hospice of Nelson County and St. Thomas Catholic Church.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

