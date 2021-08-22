Posted by admin

Obituary: Joe Logsdon, 64, New Haven

Joe Logsdon, 64, of New Haven, died Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, at Landmark of Bardstown. He was born on June 9, 1957, in Louisville. He was a retail manager for many years.

JOE LOGSDON

He was preceded in death by his parents, Henry and Maybelle Logsdon.

He is survived by eight children, Mary Michelle Hedges, Christopher Fox Logsdon (Stacey), Maria Danielle Miller (Aaron), Kara Anne Smith Potter (Adam), Joseph Daniel Logsdon (Silph), Reece Hummel, Jericho I. Nations, and Elijah C. Nations; one sister, Diana Ernst (Kenny); three brothers, William Logsdon (Linda), Michael Logsdon (Diane), and Ron Logsdon; four grandchildren, Madilyn, Noah, Emma, and Caleb; and several nieces and nephews.

Cremation was chosen. A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-