Obituary: Bobby Eugene Taylor, 75, Bardstown

Bobby Eugene Taylor, 75, of Bardstown, died at his home surrounded by his family on Friday, Aug. 20, 2021. He was born July 12, 1946, to the late Albert and Margaret Frances Taylor. He graduated from Old Kentucky Home High School in 1964 and spent 12 years in the U.S. Air Force. He worked at Barton Brands Distillery for 18 years and retired from the U.S. Postal Service after 24 years. He was a beloved UK fan and enjoyed fishing and golfing.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Charles Gehrig Taylor and DeWayne Paul Taylor; and one nephew, John Edward Taylor.

He is survived by his loving wife of 40 years, Della “Del” Bogard Taylor; two daughters, Kristy Taylor (Vince) Wimsett of New Haven and Stacey Taylor Blake of North Carolinal; one son, Paul Richard Bertelsen of Bardstown;

seven grandchildren, Ryen (Michelle) Newton of Bardstown, Alex Blake, Trey Craven, Noah Craven and Gray Holland, all of North Carolina, Lauren Akers of Louisville and Vallerie Bertelsen of Florida; one great-grandchild, River Newton; one sister-in-law, Marie Taylor of Bardstown; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

In following his wishes, cremation was chosen.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021, at the Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangemetns.

