Nelson County Jail Logs — Sunday, May 22, 2021

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021

Rodney Dale Gray, 44, Dayton, Ohio, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc.; operating on suspended or revoked operators license; no registration plates; prescription controlled substance not in proper container. No bond listed. Booked at 12:47 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Chad Michael Gregory, 41, Springfield, theft by unlawful tkaing or disposition – shoplifting under $500; possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine); possession of drug paraphernalia; prescription controlled substance not in proper container. No bond listed. Booked at 1:54 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021, by the Bardstown Police Department.