Obituary: Glen R. Nutt, 82, Mount Washington

Glen R. Nutt, 82, of Mount Washington, returned to the Lord on Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, at his home in Bardstown. He was a native of Bullitt County. He retired from Nutt Construction Co. and was a U.S. Air Force veteran. He was a member of First Baptist Church of Mount Washington. He enjoyed spending time with his family and working.

He was preceded in death by one son, Richard Nutt; his parents, Claud and Ruby Nutt; and three brothers, Van Nutt, Donnie Nutt and Lyndol Nutt.

He is survived by his wife, Barbara Gritton Nutt; three daughters, Deborah Sills, Diane Davis, and Vicki Russell; one son, Michael Nutt; three sisters, Darlene Foreman, Fonda Harrod, and Mable Swearingen; one brother, Danny Nutt; 10 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

The funeral is 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021, at McFarland-Troutman-Proffitt Funeral Home in Mount Washington.

Visitation is 3-7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021, at the funeral home. The private burial is in the Mount Washington Cemetery.

Memorial gifts are suggested to the Parkinson’s Foundation.

The McFarland-Troutman-Proffitt Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

