New Haven Youth Day 2021 set for Saturday, Sept. 19, 2021 at St. Catherine

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

Community News

Monday, Sept. 6, 2021 — The New Haven Youth Day 2021 is scheduled for 4-8 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, on the grounds of St. Catherine Church in New Haven.

The goal of the event is to provide a free, fun event for kids of all ages. Activities include wet and dry slides, a bouncy house, dunk tank, corn hole games, live music, car show and more!

Free food includes hamburgers, hot dogs and Kona Ice. Mark your calendars for a fun Sunday afternoon with all the kiddos in your life.

