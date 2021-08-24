Posted by admin

COVID update: Nelson County has 124 new cases as all 120 counties now in “red” zone

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Monday, Aug. 23, 2021 — The resurgence of COVID-19 in Nelson County continues, with the latest number of positive cases reported Monday by the district health department reaching into 3 digits.

The health department reported 124 new COVID-19 cases in Nelson County for Monday, Aug. 23, 2021. This puts the county’s COVID total at 6,001.

The county has 446 active cases that are being tracked by the health department. So far, the county has had 62 COVID-related deaths.

The incidence rate of every Kentucky county on Monday was over 25, placing all counties in the “red zone.”

ENTIRE STATE IS “RED”. The Incidence Rate Map for Monday, Aug. 23rd (above), shows all of Kentucky’s 120 counties in the “red” range, meaning that the incident rate is higher than 25.

The incidence rate is a measurement for COVID cases that is calculated by taking the total number of unique cases in each county over the past seven days, divided by seven to get a daily average, divided by the U.S. census bureau county population and multiplied by 100,000 to get the incidence per 100,000 people. Duplicate cases are removed before the calculation, so each positive case is included only once.

MARION COUNTY. Marion County had 40 new COVID-19 cases reported by the Lincoln Trail District Health Department on Monday, for a total of 2,723 cases. Of that number, 168 are active and being tracked. The county has recorded 40 COVID-related deaths.

WASHINGTON COUNTY. Washington County had 28 new COVID-19 cases Monday, for a total 1,764 since the pandemic began. Of those cases, 122 are active and being monitored. The county has had 40 COVID-related deaths.

LARUE COUNTY. LaRue County had 41 new COVID-19 cases reported Monday by the district health department, for a total of 1,677 cases. Of those cases, 167 are active. The county has reported 28 COVID-related deaths.

HARDIN COUNTY. Hardin County had 240 new COVID-19 cases reported Monday, pushing the county’s total to 12,159. Of those cases, 1,034 are active and being monitored. The county has reported 176 COVID-related deaths.

MEADE COUNTY. Meade County had 40 new COVID-19 cases on Monday for a total of 2,570 cases. Of those, 163 cases are active and being monitored. The county has reported 27 COVID-related deaths.

-30-