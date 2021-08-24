Posted by admin

FBI searching Howard Street properties with cadaver dogs in Crystal Rogers case

A dog and its handler conduct a search around the exterior of a South Howard St. home early Tuesday morning.

By JIM BROOKS

Nelson County Gazette / WBRT Radio

Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021, 9:20 a.m. — The FBI is actively searching three locations in the area of North and South Howard Street in the Woodlawn Springs subdivision as part of the ongoing Crystal Rogers investigation.

An FBI spokesman said their crews arrived at about 7:30 Tuesday morning. In addition to a large mobile evidence truck, the FBI had erected several tents. Several presumed cadaver dogs were also at work with their handlers when the Gazette reporter was on the scene at about 8:15 a.m.

An FBI evidence truck is seen parked on North Howard St. early Tuesday morning while crews focus their search on properties in the area.

The spokesman said they FBI will not have additional information regarding their searches of the properties at this time.

FBI personnel told area residents they would be working in the area, and that additional equipment may be brought in depending on the results of the searches and the evidence collected.

This is not the first time FBI personnel have been in the area, but it is the first time they have brought an extensive array of resources and equipment.

Deputies with the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office were controlling access to the area and turning away the curious.

Crystal Rogers disappeared on July 3, 2015, and was last seen by her boyfriend, Brooks Houck. Houck was later named as the prime suspect in her disappearance.

-30-