Obituary: Garland Hendricks, 94, Bardstown

Garland Hendricks, 94, of Bardstown, died Friday, Aug. 20, 2021, at Flaget Memorial Hospital. He was born Feb. 22, 1927, in Washington County to the late Perry and Mae Ward Hendricks. He was an industrial engineer for General Electric, a former employee of International Harvester, and a farmer. He was a World War II veteran of the U.S. Air Force.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one sister, Marshaline Colvin; and two brothers, Rudolph Hendricks and Orvan Hendricks.

He is survived by one daughter, Kim Hendricks of Bardstown; three sons, Wayne Hendricks of Huntsville, Ala., Jeff (Lisa) Hendricks of Tipp City, Ohio, and Todd Hendricks of Bardstown; two sisters, Donna Mae Snider of Bloomfield and Alma Jean (Randall) Burba of Bardstown; three grandchildren, Amanda, Caitlin, and Christy; and one great-grandchild, Lowell.

The private burial was held at Poplar Flat Cemetery with a two-man team from the U.S. Air Force folding and presenting the flag and playing Taps.

The family requests expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to Hildegard House, 114 Adams St., Louisville, KY., 40206.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

