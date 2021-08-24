Posted by admin

Obituary: Anne Lutz Stivers, 55, Bardstown

Anne Lutz Stivers, 55, of Bardstown, died Monday, Aug. 23, 2021, at her home. She was born April 9, 1966, in La Grange. She retired from Nelson County High School. She was a member of Fern Creek Christian Church.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Don and Gerry Lutz.

She is survived by three daughters, Clara (Jess) Sandidge of Campbellsville, Libby (Nick) Parker of Richmond, and Natalie (Kendrick) Greenwell of Bardstown; two sisters, Gig (Craig) Mount and Katy (Dennis) Mangum both of La Grange; and several nieces and nephews.

The graveside service is 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, at the Lutz Family Cemetery in La Grange with Dennis Mangum officiating.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 27, 2021, at Barlow Funeral Home.

Memorial contributions may go to The Association For Frontotemporal Degeneration.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

