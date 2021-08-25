Posted by admin

Crystal Rogers update: FBI to continue search at Woodlawn Springs Wednesday

An FBI dog handler and another agent watch while a search dog works in the back yard of s South Howard St. home.

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021 — The FBI spent Tuesday searching for evidence at three homes on Howard Street in the Woodlawn Springs subdivision in connection to the investigation of the disappearance of Crystal Rogers.

According to Louisville media, FBI searach crews had dug several holes during the search during the day Tuesday. The FBI advised the plan to return to Woodlawn Springs on Wednesday.

The FBI said the targeted the homes based on information they had developed during the past year. The FBI had conducted interviews with several Howard Street residents over the past several months.

The FBI had conducted a search of the home of Crystal Rogers’ boyfriend, Brooks Houck, last August.

-30-