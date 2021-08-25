Posted by admin

Council gives final OK to water, sewer rate hikes, approves transformer purchases

Councilman David Dones, right, speaks with City Engineer Jessica Filiatereau prior to the start of Tuesday’s city council meeting.

By JIM BROOKS

Nelson County Gazette / WBRT Radio

Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021 — The Bardstown City Council handled mostly routine business at its in-person meeting Tuesday night in the city council chambers next to the Rec. Center gym.

Mayor Dick Heaton was absent from the meeting, and former mayor and Councilman Bill Sheckles was elected to

TRANSFORMER BIDS. The council approved bids from three different providers for the city’s electric transformers. Electrical engineer Eric Richter told the council that splitting the bids among the three vendors was an attempt to make sure the transformers the city receives will be direct replacements for the existing units.

According to Richter, some of the larger transformers are remanufactured, and the cases may not match the mounts for the transformer being replaced, which delays installation by requiring reworking the mounting system.

The total bids of $181,121 for the transformers was well over what was budgeted, but Richter said the electric department will forgo some projects in its budget and shift those funds to cover the purchase price.

Richter said he also reduced the number of transformers purchased due to budget constraints.

WATER, SEWER RATE INCREASES. The council also approved second and final reading of increases in the city sewer and water rates.

The last water rate increase was 10 years ago; the last sewer rate hike was in 2012.

CITY WATER HIKE. The increase to the minimum water bill (2,000 gallons) is $4.72 per month, from $10.49 to $15.21. The average residential water use is approximately 4,000 gallons, and the average bill will go from $17.09 to $24.79.

COUNTY WATER RATE HIKE. County customers served by city water will see their minimum water bill (2,000 gallons) increase by $6.92, from $15.37 to $22.29. The average county water bill (4,000 gallons) will increase from $21.97 to $31.86 per month.

CITY SEWER RATE HIKE. The city’s sewer bills are based on water usage. For an average city sewer customer, their monthly bill will increase from $25.93 to $31.83, based on 4,000 gallons of water usage.

COUNTY SEWER RATE HIKE. For sewer customers who live outside the city limits, the average monthly sewer bill will increase $6.89, from $30.26 to $37.15.

According to the city’s evaluation of sewer rates in neighboring communities, the city’s new rates will still be lower than the average monthly sewer bill in the region.

In other business, the council:

— approved a 60-day time extension for the completion of the American Greetings pump station upgrade. The need for an extension is because the needed pumps have been on order for weeks and have not yet arrived, City Engineer Jessica Filiatreau told the council.

— approved the sole bid for asphalt from Mago at $83.25 per ton hauled and laid. This compares to last year’s asphalt price of $77.50 per ton.

— approved a resolution declaring the week of Aug. 22-28, 2021, as “Healtcare Heroes Appreciation Week.”

— approved changes to the classification and compensation ordinance to give all city employees a 2.5 percent cost-of-living pay increase. The changes also add one new maintenance technician positiion for the city water treatment plant.

