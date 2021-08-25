Posted by admin

FBI team has excavated and now searching sections of Howard Street driveway

An FBI vehicle sits in front of a North Howard Street residence.

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021 — Witnesses on North Howard Street in Woodlawn Springs subdivision say the FBI has removed at least two areas of a concrete driveway, using an excavator to lift the concrete.

Investigators Wednesday morning set up tents over the unearthed areas and were combing the dirt for evidence, witnesses say. Investigators were seen wearing protective shoe coverings as they worked around the unearthed parts of the driveway.

FBI crews have been on Howard Street since 7:30 Tuesday morning, and several FBI personnel stayed at the scene overnight.

The FBI’s focus has narrowed to the driveway of home in the 100 block of North Howard Street. The family at that home was asked to leave while investigators were working the scene.

The FBI has granted limited access to media, while the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office is limiting access to the area to its residents.

This story will be updated.

-30-