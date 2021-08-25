Posted by admin

Obituary: Robert ‘Bob’ Earl Wilson Sr., 83, LaGrange

Robert “Bob” Earl Wilson Sr., 83, of LaGrange, died Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021. He was born to the late Earl and Marie Wilson on June 8, 1938, in Louisville. Following high school at St. Joseph Prep in Bardstown, where he proudly played football, he served in the U.S. Army. He graduated from the University of Louisville with a degree in mathematics and returned home to Bardstown where he met his wife of 54 years, Mary Maxine Smith Wilson.

He retired from Ford Motor Company after 34 years of service. He was a devout Catholic. He was a proud Eagle scout, one of the first in Kentucky. He was a Master bridge player and loved his UofL Cardinals.

He enjoyed being outdoors, carpentry, and was an avid reader of all things history and folklore and never passed up the chance to travel the backroads. He was a talented story-teller and truly never met a stranger. His sense of humor and laughter will be missed. Most of all he was a loving husband and father to his six children and four grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by two brothers, Joseph Wilson and Donald Wilson.

He is survived by his wife, Mary Maxine Wilson; four daughters, Holly Wilson, Valerie Lynn Wilson (O.V.), Mary Sylvia Grant (Jon), and Therese Pollett (Brandon); two sons, Bobby Wilson and Thomas Wilson (Michelle Jacobi); one sister, Mary Ann Bryant (Jodi); two sisters-in-law, Sarah “Betty” Wilson and Cissy Wilson; four grandchildren; Michael, Elizabeth, Piper and Max; and many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

The Funeral Mass is 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 27, 2021, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in LaGrange with burial in Valley of Rest in LaGrange.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021, at the Heady-Radcliffe Funeral Home in LaGrange.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Solanus Casey Center at www.solanuscenter.org.

