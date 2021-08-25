Posted by admin

Obituary: Christine Marie ‘Christy’ Lawrence Caldwell, 67, formerly of Deatsville

Christine Marie “Christy” Lawrence Caldwell, 67, of Springfield, formerly of Deatsville, died at 6 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021, at her home. She was born May 5, 1954, in Bardstown to the late James Reed and Cecilia Lorraine Krimm Lawrence. She was a member of the St. Dominic Catholic Church and was a 1972 graduate of Bethlehem High School.

CHRISTINE MARIE “CHRISTY” LAWRENCE CALDWELL

She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Harloe Caldwell Sr.; one daughter, Rebecca Cay Caldwell; one sister, Mary Evelyn Hilbert; and three brothers, Robert Lawrence, Allen Lawrence and John Lawrence.

Survivors include one daughter, Catherine Philippi (John) of Dallas; one son, Richard H. Caldwell Jr. of Springfield; six sisters, Verlee Hilbert, Laverne Roby, Inez Crepps (Jim), Linda Jean Lawrence, Theresa Padgett (David) and Cathy Targonski; and four brothers, Sam Lawrence (Linda), Frank Lawrence, Joe Lawrence (Elizabeth) and Bruce Lawrence.

The Mass of Christian Burial is 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 27, 2021, at St. Dominic Catholic Church with the Rev. David Farrell officiating. Burial is in the St. Gregory Cemetery.

There will be no public visitation.

Carey & Son Funeral Home in Springfield is in charge of arrangements.

-30-