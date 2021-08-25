Posted by admin

Obituary: Eva Snellen, 56, Bardstown

Eva Snellen, 56, of Bardstown, died Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021, at Signature Colonial Nursing Home. She was born January 29, 1965, in Spencer County.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Ronald Ingram Sr. and Wilma Ingram .

She is survived by one daughter, Amanda (Brian) Huntt of Bardstown; one son, Jason (Biz) Snellen of Bardstown; one brother, Ronnie Ingram Jr.; and six grandchildren, Jacob Nichols, Hannah Nichols, Holly Nichols, Mattie Snellen, Kaydance Huntt, and Kamden Huntt.

The funeral is noon Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, at Barlow Funeral Home with burial in Bardstown Cemetery.

Visitation is 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may go to Humane Society of Nelson County.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

