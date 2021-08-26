Posted by admin

Nelson County Jail Logs — Aug. 24-25, 2021

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021

Jonathan Wayne Elmore, 32, Louisville, failure to appear (2 counts); theft by unlawful taking or disposition, all others, $500 or more but less than $10,000; criminal mischief, second-degree. Bond total is $4,500 cash. Booked at 5:09 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021

Alex Hudson Hagan, 33, Bardstown, fugitive from another state. No bond listed. Booked at 2:57 a.m. by the Bardstown Police Department.

James Edward Peel, 30, Boston, failure to appear. Bond is $410 cash. Booked at 3:18 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

