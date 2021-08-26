Posted by admin

Obituary: Mary Beam Justus, 71, Bardstown

Mary Beam Justus, 71, of Bardstown, died Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021, at Baptist Health Hardin Hospital. She was born Nov. 10, 1949, in Bardstown. She was a member of M.A.F.A, a world traveler, and an avid gardener who enjoyed spending time outside. She was a seamstress and world traveler. She never met a stranger, and was a member of Bardstown United Methodist Church.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Ray D. and Mary Belle Beam; one sister, JoAnn Beam Filiatreau; one brother, Ray Anthony Beam; and two infant brothers.

She is survived by her husband, Tom Justus of Bardstown; two daughters, Karla (David) Zielinski of Elizabethtown and Ali (Lon) Spalding of Cox’s Creek; three sisters, Charlotte Ray (Carl) Beeler, Jean Elizabeth (N.A.) Filiatreau and Ruthie Weakley; two brothers, Mike (Dixie) Beam and George Edward (Pat) Beam; three grandchildren, Anessa, Chandler, and Philip; and two great-grandchildren, Brayden and Oliver.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to United Methodist Community House.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

