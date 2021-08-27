Posted by admin

Obituary: Lillian Catherine O’Nan Barbour, 95, Loretto

Lillian Catherine O’Nan Barbour, 95, of Loretto, died Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021, at her home surrounded by family. She worked in healthcare as well as being a homemaker. She was a member of St. Catherine Catholic Church. Her greatest love in life was her family.

She was preceded in death by her parents, William and Mattie O’Nan; her husband, James Barret “JB” Barbour; and one son, Tom Barbour.

She is survived by one daughter, Mary Catherine Haas (Don); two sons, Johnny Barbour and Don Barbour; and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren.

The funeral Mass is 10 a.m. Monday, Aug. 30, 2021, at St. Catherine Catholic Church with burial in the Valley of Rest Cemetery in LaGrange.

Visitation is 4-7 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, at the Joseph L. Greenwell Funeral Home in New Haven.

In lieu of flowers, please make all memorial contributions to Hosparus of Green River.

The Joseph L. Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

