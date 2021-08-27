Posted by admin

Nelson County Jail Logs — Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021

Maggie Elaine Beavers, 38, Bardstown, non-payment of court costs, fees or fines. Bond is $353 cash. Booked at 7:44 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Michael Scott Norman, 53, Bardstown, public intoxication controlled substance (excludes alcohol). No bond listed. Booked at 11:01 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Justin Robert Hardin, 38, Ludlow, Ill., murder (2 counts); burglary, first-degree; theft by unlawful taking or disposition — firearm; possession controlled substance, first-degree (cocaine); torture of a dog or cat with serious physical injury or death (2 counts). Bond is $500,000 cash. Booked at 12:06 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Justin Dewayne Curtsinger, 31, Culvertown, possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine); no insurance; possession of drug paraphernalia; operating on a suspended or revoked operators license; no registration plates; no registration receipt; no seat belts; failure to illuminate head lamps. No bond listed. Booked at 9:07 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Chadd Michael Shannon, 40, Bardstown, possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine); possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond is $5,000 cash. Booked at 10:07 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Wesley Wacey Hall, 34, Evansville, Ind., failure to appear (2 counts). No bond listed. Booked at 11:44 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021, by the Bardstown Police Department.

-30-