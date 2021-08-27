Posted by admin

FBI report finding ‘item of interest’ in excavation of Woodlawn Springs driveway

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Friday, Aug. 27, 2021, 10:45 a.m. — On the fourth day of its search of a home built by Brooks Houck, the FBI announced Friday morning it had recovered “an item of interest” in its investigation of the disappearance of Crystal Rogers.

CRYSTAL ROGERS

The FBI gave no indication of what the item was, only that it was being evaluated, and that additional information would be released as it becomes available.

Brooks Houck was named the main suspect in the disappearance of his girlfriend, Crystal Rogers, on the 4th of July weekend in 2015. The home in Woodlawn Springs where the FBI has been searching since Tuesday was one of several in the area built by Houck near the time she went missing.

The FBI has dug up parts of a driveway at a home on North Howard Street and placing the rubble at nearby Dean Watts Park. The agency has remained tight-lipped as to what exactly they are searching for and what they expect to find.

Check back for more updates on this ongoing story.

-30-