Washington County Beekeepers group to meet Monday, Sept. 6, in Springfield

Feeding bee colonies can be as simple as filling zip lock baggies with the sugar syrup, placing the baggie on top of the frames in the bee hive and poking holes in the baggie to enable bees to eat the sugar syrup.

STAFF REPORT

Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021 — The Washington County Beekeepers will meet from 6-8:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 6, 2021, at the Washington County Extension Office in Springfield.

Due to current University of Kentucky restrictions, no food or beverage service will be provided, however attendees are welcome to bring their own refreshments.

The agenda for the meeting will include a discussion on methods of feeding bee colonies during the fall and winter. There will be a demonstration on making sugar patties and sugar syrup, as well as a display of equipment which is used to feed patties and syrup. The presentation will be followed by a question/answer period.

