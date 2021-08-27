Posted by admin

Obituary: Mike Heflin, 59, New Haven

Mike Heflin, 59, of New Haven, died Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021, at Flaget Memorial Hospital. He was born Sept. 1, 1961, in Mason County. He was an employee of Heaven Hill Distillery, and a guest member of Parkway Baptist Church.

He was preceded in death by his father, Leslie Heflin; his mother, Vivian Sellers; his stepfather, John Ike Sellers; two brothers, Gary Stephen Heflin and Bill Heflin; and one nephew, B. J. Heflin.

He is survived by his wife of 37 years, Robyn Heflin of New Haven; three sisters, Paul (Howard) Kegley and Angela (Jim) Graham, both of Fleming County, and Joyce Heflin of Florida; three brothers, Randy (Kim) Heflin and Jack Heflin, both of Fleming County, and Anthony (Sheila) Heflin of Stearns; one nephew, Jamie (Danielle) Kegley of Fleming County; his mother-in-law, Donna Mackey of Fleming County; one brother-in-law, Rick (Anne) Mackey of Greenup County; and several nieces and nephews.

Cremation was chosen with no services.

Memorial contributions may go to Flaget Cancer Center in Bardstown.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

