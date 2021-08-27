Posted by admin

Obituary: Coach Robert Ray ‘Rob’ Reader, 50, Fredericktown

Coach Robert Ray “Rob” Reader, 50, of Croake Station Road, Fredericktown, died at 6:16 a.m. Friday, Aug. 27, 2021, at his residence. He was head football coach of the Marion County High School Knights football team in Lebanon.

He is survived by his wife, Joanna Filiatreau Reader of Fredericktown; one daughter, Marlee Tennill of Fredericktown; one son, Patrick Tennill (Ashley Yates) of Springfield; his father, Robert (Joyce) Reader of Louisville; and his mother, Rebecca Wooten Reader of St. Catharine.

The funeral Mass is 10 a.m. Monday, Aug. 30, 2021, at Holy Trinity Church Community Center in Fredericktown with burial in the church cemetery.

Visitation is noon to 8 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, and 7-10 a.m. Monday, Aug. 30, 2021, at the Holy Trinity Community Center with a 7 p.m. Sunday prayer service.

The family requests that face masks and social distancing is required from everyone for the visitation and the service.

The Hale-Polin-Robinson Funeral Home in Springfield is entrusted with arrangements.

