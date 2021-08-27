Posted by admin

Obituary: Ruby Marshall, 79, Cox’s Creek

Ruby Marshall, 79, of Cox’s Creek, died Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021, at her home. She was born Feb. 26, 1942, in Nelson County. She was a member of St. Thomas Catholic Church.

She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Mae Metcalf; one granddaughter, Brandy Lynn Hobbs Radcliffe; one grandson, Brad Marshall; one brother, Leo Metcalf; and one sister, Nancy Metcalf.

She is survived by her husband of 61 years, George Marshall; one daughter, Denise (Ricky) Hobbs of New Hope; two sons, Stephen (Cathy) Marshall and Keven Marshall, both of Cox’s Creek; two sisters, Sharon (Jimmy) Newton and Carolyn (Bill) Willett, both of Balltown; eight brothers, Donnie (Juanita) Metcalf of Culvertown, Philip (Ann) Metcalf, Steve Metcalf and John Metcalf, all of New Hope, Walt Metcalf of Lawrenceburg, Maurice (Nancy) Metcalf of Bardstown, and Teddy (Verna) Metcalf and Glen (Tammy) Metcalf, both of Holy Cross; 10 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

The Funeral Mass is 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 30, 2021, at St. Thomas Catholic Church with the Rev. Ben Brown officiating. Burial is in St. Thomas Cemetery.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, and 9-10:15 a.m. Monday, Aug. 30, 2021, at Barlow Funeral Home with a Sunday evening prayer service.

Memorial contributions may go to donor’s favorite charity.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

