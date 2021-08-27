Posted by admin

Obituary: James O. ‘Plug’ Sanders, 77, Lebanon

James O. “Plug” Sanders, 77, of Lebanon, died Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021, at Spring View Hospital. He was born June 22, 1944, to the late John Henry and Estelle Cowherd Sanders. He was a devoted member of First Baptist Church and the Generation Gap Club.

JAMES O. “PLUG” SANDERS

He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Wanda Sanders; his parents; two sisters, Julia Parker and Mildred Sanders; and three brothers, John Sanders, Charles Sanders and Richard Sanders.

Survivors include three sons, James Sanders Jr. (Mareese) of Lebanon, Kenneth Sanders of Bardstown and Shawn Sanders (Tonya) of Indianapolis; two sisters, Dorothy Williams (Terry) and Geneva Bell. both of Lebanon; one brother, William Sanders of Lebanon; three grandchildren, Contessa Douglas, Olufemi Sanders and Adia Sanders; and a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins.

The funeral is 1 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021, at Bosley Funeral Home with the Rev. Tommy Calhoun officiating. Burial is in the Ryder cemetery.

Visitation is 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021, at the funeral home.

The Bosley Funeral Home in Lebanon is in charge of arrangements.

-30-