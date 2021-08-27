Posted by admin

Obituary: Ronald Joseph St. Peter, 77, Bardstown

Ronald Joseph St. Peter, 77, of Bardstown, died Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021, at Flaget Memorial Hospital. He was born August 10, 1944, in Toronto, Canada.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Margaret St. Peter.

He is survived by one daughter, Jennifer Smith of Charlotte, N.C.; and two sons, Michael St. Peter of Madison, Ala., and Mark St. Peter of Bardstown.

The graveside service is 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, at St. Joseph Catholic Church Cemetery in Bardstown.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-