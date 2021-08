Get it first. Get it fast. Get the Gazette.

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Friday, Aug. 27, 2021 — Bardstown businessman Tim Hutchins was the guest with WBRT’s “Bradford & Brooks” radio show to discuss his possible candidacy as a Republican candidate for Nelson County judge executive. Running time: About 47 minutes,