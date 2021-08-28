Posted by admin

Obituary: Joseph Leo Ballard, 92, Holy Cross

Joseph Leo Ballard, 92, of Holy Cross, died Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021, at Baptist Health Louisville.

He enjoyed basketball as a teenager and graduated from Holy Cross High School. He served as sergeant in the Army and saw active duty in the Korean War. He often told the story of his “cruise” to Korea. He was proud of his service to his country.

JOSEPH LEO BALLARD

He and his family made their home on a small farm in Holy Cross. He loved playing the guitar and singing with friends and family. He loved Westerns and watched all the Bonanza and Gunsmoke reruns. He was a big UK fan. He had many stories that he loved to share. He was always ready with a joke and a smile. He retired from the maintenance department of Heaven Hill Distillery after many years, but he always said he worked harder for Betty at home after his retirement. He dearly loved his children, but his greatest joy was being Papaw to his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was protective and loving and played with them like a kid until the very end of his life. His family will truly miss his advice, and his loving ways that have guided them through life’s journey. He was so proud of their accomplishments.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Lillie and Raymond Ballard; one son, Johnny Ray; one granddaughter, Megan; three sisters, Gertrude Thompson, Iola Osborne and Pauline Yates Lyle; and six brothers, Joseph Ballard, Philip Ballard, Gus Ballard, Bro. Joseph “Earl” Ballard C.S.C., James Ballard and Bernard Ballard.

He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Betty; three daughters, Lynne Robey (Mark), Sheila Wheatley (Keith) of Loretto, and Michelle Ducker of Fern Creek; three sons, David Ballard (Diane), Gary Ballard (Mary), and Roger Ballard (Donna) of Bardstown; two sisters, Bertille Mattingly and Helen Cecil; 23 grandchildren; 43 great-grandchildren; and a host of family and friends.

The Mass of Christian Burial is 10 a.m. Monday, Sept. 6, 2021, at Holy Cross Catholic Church in Loretto with the Rev. Richard Goodin officiating. Burial is in the church cemetery with military rites by the Marion County Veterans Honor Guard.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021, at Mattingly Funeral Home in Loretto with a 7 p.m. prayer service with Deacon Joseph R. Dant.

The family request that everyone where face coverings inside the funeral home.

The services will be livestreamed onto the Mattingly Funeral Home facebook page for those who cannot attend.

His grandsons will serve as pallbearers.

Leo’s family requests that condolences be sent to “Donate to 2021 Family Fun Day and Walk” fundraise.dsack.org for Down Syndrome. Checks can be written to DSACK.

Mattingly Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-