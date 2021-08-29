Posted by admin

Obituary: Lloyd Wilson, 82, Bardstown

Lloyd Wilson, 82, of Bardstown, died Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, at Atria Assisted Living in Elizabethtown. He was born Oct. 10, 1938, in Fisherville. He retired from General Electric. He was a U.S. Air Force veteran and a member of First Christian Church (D.O.C.).

He was preceded in death by his wife, Shirley Summitt Wilson; and one daughter, Kimberly Ann “Kim” Wilson.

He is survived by one daughter, Jennifer (John) Gilpin of Elizabethtown; one son, Lloyd (Brenda) Wilson II of Gallatin, Tenn.; five grandchildren, Tiffany Hurley, Tara Oldham, Brittany Wilson-Rogers, Lacy Wilson, and Marcus Reynolds; several great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

The graveside service is private at Bardstown Cemetery with the Rev. Jim Summers officiating.

Memorial contributions may go to The American Red Cross.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

