Flaget Memorial Hospital honors employees with Daisy and Bee awards

STAFF REPORT

Monday, Aug. 30, 2021 – Flaget Memorial Hospital has named its DAISY and BEE Award winners for the second quarter of 2021.

Charlene Rogers, RN, emergency department, of Bardstown, received the DAISY Award for extraordinary patient care.

The DAISY Award is a nationwide program that celebrates the extraordinary clinical skill and compassionate care given by nurses every day. Flaget Memorial Hospital is proud to be a DAISY Award Partner, recognizing a nurse with this special honor every quarter. In the second quarter of 2021, a Flaget Memorial Hospital patient nominated Charlene Rogers for the DAISY Award.

“Nurse Charlene went above and beyond my expectations,” said the patient. “She truly cared and took the time to get to know me. My stay was so much better because of her. Thanks to nurse Charlene!”

Vicki Lee, Intensive Care Unit (ICU)/Transitional Care Unit (TCU) staff member, of Bardstown, received the BEE Award for exceptional service.

The BEE Award is a nationwide program that honors nursing support staff – patient care assistants, housekeepers, respiratory therapists, health unit coordinators, dietary, transporters and various other team members – who go above and beyond in service, care, and compassion. The BEE Award celebrates unsung heroes who make an impact outside their daily duties and go above and Beyond Exceptional Expectations (BEE). This quarter, Vicki Lee was nominated for the BEE Award by a Flaget Memorial Hospital colleague.

“Vicki goes out of her way to make those around her feel good,” said Lee’s colleague. “Her exceptional bedside manner with patients, combined with her helpful attitude toward her co-workers makes ICU/TCU a better place to work.”

The DAISY Award winners receive a certificate, a DAISY Award pin and a hand-carved stone sculpture. The BEE Award winners receive a certificate and a BEE Award pin.

