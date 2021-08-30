Posted by admin

FBI suspends Rogers search; more ‘items of interest’ found, sent to lab for analysis

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Monday, Aug. 30, 2021 — With rain expected from the remnants of Hurricane Ida moving into the area tomorrow, the FBI has suspended its search in the Woodlawn Springs subdivision.

A tweet posted this afternoon by the FBI indicates that the agency recovered “multiple items of interest” from its searches, all believed to be relevant to the Crystal Rogers investigation.

Those unnamed items have been sent to the FBI Laboratory in Quantico, Va., for forensic analysis.

The FBI indicates that security will be provided for the search site until search crews return, possibly later this week.

The FBI arrived early last Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021, with cadaver dogs and other search equipment, eventually focusing on a driveway of a North Howard Street home. The teams removed portions of a driveway and carefully dug down, removing concrete, rocks and dirt, all of which were hauled to Dean Watts Park.

In a tweet posted on Saturday, the FBI said it was receiving “a flood of tips” regarding the Rogers case, and suggested that individuals with specific information about Rogers come forward.

The FBI is offering up to $25,000 reward for information leading to the identification, arrest and conviction of individuals connected to Rogers’ disappearance.

