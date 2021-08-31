Posted by admin

Nelson County Jail Logs — Aug. 30-31, 2021

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Monday, Aug. 30, 2021

Craig Jonathan Chowning, 50, Lexington, failure to appear. Bond is $1,000 cash. Booked at 3:29 p.m. Monday, Aug. 30, 2021, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Matthew Norman Miller, 29, Bardstown, failure to appear (2 counts); contempt of court. Bond total is $1,008 cash. Booked at 5:03 p.m. Monday, Aug. 30, 2021, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Melissa Leigh Unseld, 44, Bardstown, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc.; reckless driving. No bond listed. Booked at 9:27 p.m. Monday, Aug. 30, 2021, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021

Joseph Bernard Bryant, 51, Bloomfield, failure to appear. Bond is $253 cash. Booked at 12:13 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021, by the Bardstown Police Department.

-30-