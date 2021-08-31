Posted by admin

Obituary: William Alan ‘Billy’ Hutchins, 62, Bardstown

William Alan “Billy” Hutchins, 62, of Bardstown, died Monday, Aug. 30, 2021, at his home. He was born July 13, 1959, in Nelson County to his parents, William Virgil and Dorothy Curtsinger Hutchins. He was an employee of Johnan American and was a member of First Cedar Creek Baptist Church.

He was preceded in death by his father.

Survivors include his wife, Kathy Ann Brown Hutchins; three daughters, Samantha Hutchins, Kayla Hutchins and Amanda Hutchins; one son, Christopher Hutchins; his mother; three sisters, Mary Figg, Phyllis Hutchins and Charlotte Waldridge; and six grandchildren.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021, at Trowbridge Funeral Home in Boston with burial in Little Brick Cemetery.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Monday, Sept. 6, 2021, and after 9 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021, at the funeral home.

Trowbridge Funeral Home in Boston has been entrusted with the arrangements.

