Obituary: Rick Vittitow, 64, Bardstown

Rick Vittitow, 64, of Bardstown, died Monday, Aug. 30, 2021, at his home. He was born Nov. 10, 1956, in Bardstown. He formerly owned Vittitow Drywall and was a cattle farmer. He loved to hunt, fish, setting out bank poles, trout lines, and was avid outdoorsman. He was a UK fan, and most of all, he loved spending time with his granddaughter.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Ira and Martha Vittitow; one sister, Linda Vittitow Shupe; and one brother, Kevin Vittitow.

He is survived by his wife, Sheryl Vittitow; two daughters, Amber (Brian) Ulrich and Kelsie Vittitow, both of Bardstown; one sister, Karen Motherhead both of Bardstown; one brother, Thomas David Vittitow of Bardstown; one granddaughter, Avery Vittitow; one niece, Katie Moore of Louisiana ; and one nephew, Ryan Moore of New Haven.

The memorial graveside service is 2 p.m. Wednesay, Sept. 8, 2021, at Vittitow Cemetery.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

