Posted by admin

Obituary: Charles David Stiles, 64, Bardstown

Charles David Stiles, 64, of Bardstown, died Monday, Aug. 30, 2021, at his home. He was born Sept. 19, 1956, in Marion County. He was an employee of Lowes Home Improvement and was a member of Parkway Baptist Church.

CHARLES DAVID STILES

He was preceded in death by his parents, Charlie and Mary D. Cross Stiles.

Survivors include his wife, Amy Stiles; three children, Ryan Stiles of Tell City, Indiana, Makayla Stiles and Johnny Stiles, both at home; his family he was raised with, Paul Lee of Hodgenville, Rita Fidell (Joe) of Louisville and Wanda Wise (Jerry) of Finley Ridge; one grandson; and many cousins and friends.

Visitation is 3-7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 3, 2021, at Mattingly Funeral Home in Loretto with a 7 p.m. prayer service with Bro. Marshall Adkins. Cremation will follow with burial in St. Francis Xavier Cemetery.

Mattingly Funeral Home in Loretto is in charge of arrangements.

-30-