Nelson County Jail Logs — Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021

Alexandria Allison Jewell, 31, Bardstown, burglary, second-degree; burglary, third-degree; failure to notify address change to Department of Transportation; theft by unlawful taking or disposition, all others $500 or more but less than $10,000. No bond listed. Booked at 1:08 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

James Christopher Devine, 28, Bardstown, failure to appear. Bond is $150 cash. Booked at 9:03 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021, by the Bardstown Police Department.

