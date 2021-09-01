Posted by admin

Don Thrasher talks about judge executive race with WBRT’s ‘Bradford & Brooks’

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021 — Former Nelson County GOP chairman Don Thrasher was the guest with WBRT’s “Bradford & Brooks” radio on Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, show to discuss his possible candidacy as a Republican candidate for Nelson County judge executive. Running time: About 38 minutes.

EDITOR’S NOTE. Thrasher was guest by telephone, so no in-studio video was recorded. Thanks to WBRT for providing the audio of the radio show.

-30-