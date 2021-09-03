Posted by admin

Nelson County Jail Logs — Sept. 1-2, 2021

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021

John Tyler Hall, 28, Bardstown, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc.. No bond listed. Booked at 1:33 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Christopher Lee Goodpaster, 34, Boston, alcohol intoxication in a public place. No bond listed. Booked at 7:17 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Keith Lee Wade, 36, Louisville, failure to appear (2 counts). Bond total is $6113.98 cash. Booked at 1:35 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

Charles Robert Linton, 31, New Haven, probation violation (for technical violation). No bond listed. Booked at 1:59 p.m., Sept. 1, 2021, by Probation and Parole.

Tracey Lynn Humphrey, 49, Bardstown, failure to appear. Bond is $250 cash. Booked at 3:41 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Thomas Lewis Little, 44, Willisburg, possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine); fleeing or evading police, first-degree (on foot); operating on a suspended or revoked operators license; rear license not illuminated; failure to appear (2 counts). Bond total is $1,700 cash. Booked at 10:43 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021

Caylen Drew Lovvorn, 29, Bardstown, probation violation (for felony offense) (2 counts). Bond is $25,000 cash. Booked at 11:22 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021, by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

Daniel James Westbay, 26, Shepherdsville, sodomy, first-degree, victim under 12 years of age. No bond listed. Booked at 12:57 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021.

John David Heitzman, 45, Bardstown, alcohol intoxication in a public place; criminal mischief, third-degree; disorderly conduct, second-degree; terroristic threatening, third-degree; resisting arrest; menacing. No bond listed. Booked at 7:01 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Connie Bernice Shelburne, 53, New Haven, failure to appear. No bond listed. Booked at 9:01 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Ronnie Lee Inghram, 48, Bloomfield, failure to appear. No bond listed. Booked at 9:08 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Justin Ryan Smith, 31, Bardstown, public intoxication, controlled substance (excludes alcohol); cruelty to animals, second-degree; disorderly conduct, second-degree; failure to appear. Bond is $1,500 cash. Booked at 10:44 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Jawan Allen McKnight, 23, Louisville, non-payment of court costs, fees or fines. Bond is $323 cash. Booked at 11:29 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

