Posted by admin

Obituary: Mike Adkins, 65, Bardstown

Mike Adkins, 65 of Bardstown, died Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, at his home. He was born June 26, 1956, in Nashville. He worked for Flynn Brothers as a heavy equipment operator. He loved to work and a was a big time pool player.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Horace and Mary Agnes Adkins; and five siblings, Bud Adkins, Larry Adkins, Jeannie Adkins, Mary Ann Adkins, and Kerry Adkins.

He is survived by his wife, Lynn Adkins of Bardstown; four children, Christopher Adkins of Tennessee, Casey Adkins of Murray, Jeffrey Barnett of Bardstown, and Justin Barnett of Lawrenceburg; his stepfather, Joseph Narlock; six grandchildren, Gabe Adkins, Alex Adkins, Cory VanDyke, Grace VanDyke, Autum Barnett, and Phoebe Barnett; and five nieces and nephews, Amanda Allen, Calvin Shelby, Candy Allen, Sandy Allen and Heather Fulkerson.

The funeral is 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, at Barlow Funeral Home with Bro. Darrell Goodlett officiating.

Visitation is 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, at the funeral home.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

